Meta-owned WhatsApp will stop working on select iPhones starting October 24, 2022. According to WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is sending an alert message to some iPhone users about the end of WhatsApp support. WhatsApp will not work on iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11. This will affect two iPhones - the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Places Users in ‘Take It or Leave It’ Situation, Forces Into Agreement, Says Delhi High Court.

WhatsApp's support page reads, "Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp."

If your iPhone is running on older iOS then you need to update it to iOS 12 to use WhatsApp. You can do this by heading over to Settings > About > Software Update > Update. iOS 12 is not available on iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C. WhatsApp suggests users upgrade to iOS 12 or newer versions.

The instant messaging app always notifies its users before pulling the support for devices. Last year, WhatsApp ended support for a list of Android smartphones running Android 4.0.4 or older versions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).