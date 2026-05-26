Wix Layoffs: Website-Building Platform Preparing To Cut 1,000 Jobs As Artificial Intelligence Reshapes Global Operations

Global website-building platform Wix is preparing to eliminate approximately 1,000 jobs, representing nearly one-fifth of its global workforce, according to multiple industry and media reports. Company management reportedly informed staff that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence have diminished the operational necessity for human personnel across specific development, software engineering, and design functions.

The restructuring marks one of the largest downscaling exercises in the company's history, positioning Wix among a growing cohort of technology firms citing AI integration to justify significant corporate layoffs. ClickUp Layoffs: CEO Zeb Evans Promises Million-Dollar Salaries for Those Who Automate Roles.

The Scale of Internal Reductions at Wix

The reported layoffs are expected to terminate roughly 20 per cent of Wix’s total workforce. Before the announcement, the company employed 5,277 people globally, with more than 60 per cent of its personnel stationed at its primary headquarters and operations in Israel. According to reporting by The Times of Israel, which cited initial Hebrew-language media coverage, management explicitly tied the decision to the deployment of internal automation. The company has increasingly automated core segments of its website creation ecosystem, including automated web design, content generation, and customer interaction tools - the very sectors where human roles are now being reduced.

Wix's Strategic Pivot to AI Infrastructure

The workforce contraction directly coincides with a heavy financial push into AI-led products and infrastructure. Over the past year, Wix completed high-profile acquisitions to solidify its generative capabilities, including the purchase of the startup Hour One and an USD 80 million acquisition of the Israeli AI startup Base44. Wix’s long-term growth strategy heavily relies on these assets. Base44’s "vibe-coding" platform is already generating approximately USD 150 million in annual recurring revenue. However, the aggressive transition highlights a stark industry irony: the commercial success of Wix's external AI products is systematically displacing its internal human labour force.

Financial Undercurrents and Infrastructure Costs

While technology changes are driving the restructuring, Wix is also navigating immediate fiscal pressure. The company recently posted a first-quarter net loss of USD 57.5 million, even though its overall year-on-year revenue climbed 14 per cent to reach USD 541 million. Financial analysts attribute this strain to escalating operational overheads, driven by three core factors:

A massive USD 1.7 billion share buyback program.

Sharply rising compute and data infrastructure costs required to run heavy AI models.

Expanded operational expenses tied to fast-tracked AI development.

Wix faces a broader macroeconomic challenge sweeping the software sector, where executives must balance substantial capital expenditure on AI hardware with strict investor demands for near-term profitability.

A Sector-Wide Trend Facing Scepticism

Wix's strategy mirrors a broader pattern across the tech landscape. Meta recently initiated an independent round of layoffs targeting roughly 10 per cent of its workforce - affecting an estimated 8,000 employees - to free up capital for its own AI initiatives. Despite the corporate narrative, industry experts are raising critical questions regarding whether AI is truly ready to replace human staff at scale. Earlier this year, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman suggested that some enterprises might simply be using AI as a convenient public explanation for structural downsizings that would have occurred regardless of technological developments.

Furthermore, the long-term returns on these investments remain heavily debated. A notable study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) concluded that 95 per cent of corporate AI investments had generated "zero return", sparking concerns that tech companies are overestimating the immediate commercial utility of automation. Meta Layoffs: Employee Laid Off 2 Weeks Ahead of Maternity Leave, Post Goes Viral on Social Media.

The Human Oversight Factor

Emerging data indicate that fully eliminating human personnel can backfire. A 2025 survey of 2,000 hiring managers conducted by consulting firm Robert Half revealed that 29 per cent of respondents had to reopen positions that were previously eliminated in favour of AI systems. The data suggests that businesses frequently run into operational limits when attempting to substitute human judgment, technical oversight, and creative problem-solving with automated software. For Wix, the upcoming quarters will test whether an aggressive, AI-first operational model can successfully sustain product quality without the human baseline that established its global brand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of Israel), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).