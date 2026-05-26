RCB Qualify for IPL 2026 Final, Beat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a direct spot in the IPL 2026 final with a comprehensive 92-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. A spectacular 93 from skipper Rajat Patidar powered RCB to a record 254 before the bowling unit collapsed the Titans' batting lineup at Dharamshala.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their place in the final of the Indian Premier League 2026 after a commanding 92-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The defending champions put on a dominant display at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, controlling the match with both bat and ball to secure a direct route to the tournament showpiece. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard.
Having been asked to bat first, Bengaluru compiled a mammoth total of 254 for 5 in their 20 overs, establishing the highest-ever team total in an IPL playoff match. In reply, the Gujarat Titans top order collapsed during the powerplay, and despite a late half-century from Rahul Tewatia, they were bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs.
Patidar and Kohli Power Record Innings
The Bengaluru innings was built on an aggressive batting template right from the start. Despite losing Venkatesh Iyer early for 19, opener Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stabilized the innings with a quickfire half-century partnership, taking the score to 76 for 1 by the end of the powerplay. During his 25-ball 43, Kohli also achieved the milestone of becoming the first player in IPL history to score more than 600 runs in four consecutive seasons.
The momentum shifted decisively in the middle overs through a blistering fourth-wicket partnership between captain Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya. The pair added 95 runs, with Pandya contributing 43 off 28 deliveries. Patidar remained anchoring the innings, reaching his half-century in just 21 balls before finishing unbeaten on 93 from 33 deliveries, an innings that featured five boundaries and nine sixes. A late cameo from Jitesh Sharma ensured Bengaluru crossed the 250-run threshold.
Gujarat's bowling figures suffered under the onslaught, though Jason Holder emerged as the most effective bowler, taking 2 for 39 in his four overs, including the quick dismissals of Kohli and Padikkal.
Gujarat Top Order Collapses Early
Chasing a daunting target of 255, Gujarat Titans required a rapid start but instead suffered a catastrophic collapse during the opening six overs. The Bengaluru bowling attack dismantled the opposition top order, reducing Gujarat to 51 for 5 by the end of the powerplay. Key batsmen including skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan—who departed via a hit-wicket dismissal—failed to establish themselves at the crease.
The wickets continued to fall regularly, leaving Gujarat in disarray at 70 for 6 after 10 overs. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia provided the solitary resistance for the Titans, hitting 68 runs off 43 balls to delay the inevitable. However, the lower order could not sustain the required run rate against a disciplined bowling unit led by Jacob Duffy, who claimed 3 for 39, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam, who picked up two wickets apiece.
The Road Ahead in the Playoffs
With this victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru move straight into the final on 31 May, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as they seek to retain their league title.
The defeat does not end the tournament for Gujarat Titans. Having finished in the top two of the regular season standings alongside Bengaluru, Gujarat will receive a second opportunity to qualify for the final. They are scheduled to play in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).