Mumbai, April 1: Xiaomi HyperOS will soon be rolled out for Xiaomi devices. The new operation is designed for the 'Human X Car X Home' smart ecosystem. Xiaomi's latest operating system will replace the long-running MIUI and introduce new device features. Recently, the company launched SU7 in China, running on HyperOS.

According to a report by India Today, Xiaomi HyperOS would offer more storage space to the devices and enhance performance, including providing an interconnected ecosystem. HyperOS would power Xiaomi's and Redmi's smartphones. The devices in India receiving HyperOS updates include Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X and others. The report mentioned that the Xiaomi HyperOS would also power the company's home devices. Gemini App Can Now Automatically Start Google Maps Navigation Using AI; Here’s How To Do It.

Xiaomi HyperOS Update List of Devices

Xiaomi announced it would roll out its new HyperOS for the second quarter on X. The company already rolled out its latest operating system in January and February 2024 for Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi Pad. In March 2024, Xiaomi HyperOS was rolled out for Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G. Now, check the list of devices getting HyperOS in Q2 2024. Will Xiaomi SU7 EV Launch in India? From Price to Features and Launch Details, Here's Everything About Xiaomi's First Electric Car.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi K50i

Redmi 12

Redmi 13C Series

Redmi Note 11 Series

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

HyperOS updates will be rolled out for these devices to enhance system performance, task switching, and message delivery. The reports said that the new Xiaomi OS would optimise storage space and reduce the occupied space by the system. The new HyperOS is also expected to speed up tasks like OTA updates compared to the previous MIUI.

