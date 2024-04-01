New Delhi, April 1: Google has introduced another additional functionality to its AI-driven digital assistant, Gemini. The tech giant has recently enhanced Gemini to initiate Google Maps navigation automatically upon requesting directions. The latest enhancement will let users to take the help of the Gemini app for their desired destination and the app will detail the route, distance and estimated time of arrival and also promptly start up Google Maps to start navigation.

As per a report of English Jagran, Google has introduced a feature in the Gemini app to enable users to initiate Google Maps navigation by using AI to assist in exploring routes. The feature is expected to be particularly helpful for a quick need and efficient way to get directions. Gemini's integration with Google Maps is about starting your journey quicker. It's about the smart use of AI to analyse various factors such as traffic conditions and suggest the best possible routes. It is like a user travelling with an assistant in their smartphone. Google Podcasts Shutting Down After April 2 in US, Users Can Shift to YouTube Music.

Google has enhanced its voice commands to now include automatic submission without the need to press the "send" button. The Play Store highlights the capability for users to utilise voice commands for creating reminders and calendar entries within the app, which is provided at the "Workspace extension" when activated in Gemini's settings. The "Workspace extension" availability also differs with the country. YouTube Music Premium Users Now Can Download Songs for Offline Listening on PCs; Check Details on How To Do This.

How Can Gemini Automatically Start Google Maps Navigation?

When users request directions from Gemini, the navigation process begins. The feature is activated by using specific prompts like "Navigate to (place name)" or "Take me to (place name)." Once the prompt is activated, users will be provided with a complete description of the route, which includes details of the distance to be covered and the estimated time required to reach the destination.

