Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will hold its 2021 New Product Launch event on March 29, 2021. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra smartphones along with MI Notebook Pro and a new MIJIA Washing Machine during the event. In addition to this, Xiaomi has also revealed that it will introduce a new Mi Mix device during the launch. Though the company has not revealed any details about the Mi Mix handset, several reports have already leaked its key specifications. Xiaomi Projected To Become 3rd Largest Global Brand After Samsung and Apple in 2021.

Upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

As per the reports, the upcoming Mi Mix device is said to be the company's first foldable phone and has already passed the 3C certification. The smartphone is likely to come with a Galaxy Z Fold 2-like hinge design. It could feature a 7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. For optics, the handset is expected to flaunt a triple rear camera module featuring a 108MP primary lens.

The phone might run on an Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system and likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. As of now, nothing much is known about the upcoming Mi Mix device. The company will announce other details of the phone during the 2021 New Product Launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).