A shocking case has rocked Sun Valley Academy in Avondale, Arizona, where 22-year-old teacher's aide Jessenia Rodriguez faces serious charges after allegedly engaging in multiple illicit encounters with a 15-year-old eighth-grade student. The twisted allegations include s*xual exploitation, a claimed pregnancy, and disturbing texts about inducing a miscarriage, according to court records obtained by AZ Family and FOX 10 Phoenix.

Chilling Details of the Alleged Encounters

The victim reported three s*xual encounters with Rodriguez in March, starting at her home. He told police he didn't use protection during the first tryst, purchased Plan B for the aide, but later received photos of positive pregnancy tests just two weeks in. Court documents reveal texts discussing "rough intercourse" to cause a miscarriage and considering abortion options. US Shocker: Married Teacher Admits To Having S*x With 16-Year-Old Boy in School Closet, Bushes in Washington; Arrested.

The encounters allegedly continued twice more, including a third on a park bench near the teen's home. Rodriguez reportedly warned the boy repeatedly not to tell anyone, saying they'd both get in trouble. Explicit Snapchat messages surfaced, with her expressing she was "craving" him and sharing an X-rated dream.

Arrest and Confession

The stepmother discovered the messages on the boy's phone, prompting a police search that uncovered dozens of explicit images and chats. Rodriguez was arrested Thursday. During questioning, she admitted knowing the student's age, developing feelings for him, and dreaming of starting a family when he turns 18, per FOX 10 Phoenix. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Admits Relationship With Student After Husband Catches Them Having S*x on Valentine’s Day 2026, Faces Felony Charges.

She's charged with luring a minor for s*xual exploitation and four counts of sxual conduct with a minor. Rodriguez remains in custody on a USD 100,000 cash-only bond. It's unclear if she's actually pregnant.

School Response and Investigation

Sun Valley Academy issued a statement: "We are aware of an allegation involving a former employee and a scholar. The safety and well-being of our scholars is our highest priority... Although the incident did not occur on campus, the matter was immediately reported to the Avondale Police Department and we are cooperating fully."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).