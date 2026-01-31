New Delhi, January 31: A massive new tranche of records linked to late convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein has been released by the US Department of Justice, throwing fresh light on his contacts with powerful politicians, billionaires and global influencers. The disclosure includes around 3 million pages of documents and nearly 2,000 videos, though officials say millions more files are still being reviewed and have not yet been made public.

Who Is Mentioned in the Epstein Files?

The documents reference several high-profile figures. Importantly, none of the individuals named have been charged or formally accused of wrongdoing based on these files. Epstein Files: US Justice Department Releases 3 Million Pages From Its Jeffrey Epstein Files.

Donald Trump

The records include an FBI-compiled list of tips and allegations sent to the National Threat Operations Center before the 2020 US election. Many tips were anonymous or second-hand, and investigators reportedly found several lacked credibility. The Justice Department said some claims were “untrue and sensationalist.” Trump has repeatedly denied any connection to Epstein’s crimes. New Epstein Photos Show High-Profile Figures, 'Lolita' Quotes on Woman's Body, 'Girl Recruitment' Message; Here's What We Know So Far.

Bill Gates

Draft emails written by Epstein allege extramarital affairs and even claim Gates contracted a sexually transmitted disease after encounters with Russian women. These allegations are unverified. Gates issued a strong denial, calling the claims “absolutely absurd and completely false,” adding that they reflect Epstein’s attempts to defame him.

Richard Branson

Emails show friendly communication between Epstein and Branson, including a 2013 message inviting Epstein to meet again. No allegations of criminal conduct are made in the files.

Elon Musk

Email exchanges from 2012 show Epstein discussing travel plans with Musk, including a message about visiting an island. The files do not accuse Musk of wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew

Emails indicate Epstein was invited to Buckingham Palace in 2010, with references to privacy and dinner arrangements. Prince Andrew has previously denied allegations linked to Epstein and stepped back from public duties years ago.

Howard Lutnick

Documents show plans for a lunch meeting involving Epstein and Lutnick in 2012. No accusations of illegal activity are made.

Global Reach of Epstein’s Network

The files also outline Epstein’s interactions with foreign diplomats, ministers and former heads of state across Europe and the Middle East. Emails suggest he leveraged his connections to arrange meetings, exchange introductions and maintain influence, often mixing personal banter with political networking.

What the Release Means

Officials caution that mentions in the documents do not imply guilt. Many entries are based on emails, unverified claims or third-party tips. The Justice Department says further releases are possible as reviews continue.

As scrutiny grows over who appears in the Epstein files, the latest disclosures underscore the scale of Epstein’s social and political reach, and why the case continues to raise uncomfortable questions years after his death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).