US: Jefferson County Substitute Teacher Arrested for Engaging in S*xual Intercourse With Student Under 19; Later Released on Bond

A substitute teacher from Jefferson County in Alabama is facing a felony criminal charge following allegations of an unlawful s*xual relationship with a student. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Crystal Veronica Rankin on Wednesday, June 3, after court documents accused her of engaging in s*xual intercourse with a student under the age of 19. Rankin was processed into the Jefferson County Jail and subsequently released after posting bond.

The Allegations and Arrest of Crystal Veronica Rankin

According to formal court records, the alleged incident occurred on May 5. Under state law, school employees are strictly prohibited from engaging in s*xual conduct with students, with specific statutory protections applying to individuals under the age of 19 in an educational context. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames ‘Rough S*x’ After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

Following an investigation by local law enforcement, an arrest warrant was issued for Rankin. Law enforcement officials confirmed her arrest on Wednesday, noting that she successfully secured her release from the county facility after completing booking procedures and fulfilling her financial bond conditions.

School District Mandates and Third-Party Agency Action

In the wake of the arrest, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr Walter Gonsoulin issued an official statement outlining the district’s immediate response and compliance measures. Gonsoulin clarified that the administration is operating in complete transparency with investigators. "We have been made aware of allegations involving a substitute teacher and are cooperating fully with law enforcement," Gonsoulin said. "Our primary concern is the well-being and safety of our students," Gonsoulin added.

Gonsoulin further explained that upon receiving notification of the criminal complaints, school officials took swift administrative action. Rather than being a direct employee of the district, Rankin was placed through an external staffing firm. "Our administrators immediately contacted the third-party agency that supplies substitute teachers to ensure the individual did not return to school property," Gonsoulin stated, adding that the staffing contract for the individual was terminated. US Shocker: Washington Teacher Admits to Having S*x With High School Student After Husband Discovers Conversation With Victim; Arrested.

Jurisdiction and Student Privacy

While specific details regarding the exact school campus or how long Rankin had worked within the system were withheld, the superintendent noted that the events under scrutiny did not take place during school hours or on academic grounds. "It is our understanding that the charges pertain to an off-campus situation," Gonsoulin stated. Jefferson County School District representatives stated they cannot provide additional comments regarding the nature of Rankin's relationship with the student or specify the student's age, citing the ongoing status of the police inquiry and mandatory federal privacy protections regarding student records.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).