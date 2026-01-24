Kolkata, January 24: A massive winter storm, fueled by an intense Arctic blast, is sweeping across the US, putting more than 200 million people under severe weather alerts. Forecasters warn the system could bring life-threatening cold, heavy snow and crippling ice, disrupting travel, shutting schools and straining power grids from the Midwest to the East Coast.

When Will the Winter Storm Hit Hardest?

According to reports from NBC News and BBC, the storm is already active and intensifying as it moves east.

• Now: The storm is battering the Central Plains and Midwest with heavy snow and strong winds.

• Next 24–48 hours: The system pushes toward the East Coast, bringing snow to the Great Lakes and Northeast, while sleet and freezing rain threaten parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic.

• Early next week: After the storm passes, a surge of Arctic air linked to the polar vortex will keep temperatures dangerously low across large parts of the US.

Monster Winter Storm and Arctic Cold Wave in US

I have been briefed on the Record Cold Wave and Historic Winter Storm that will be hitting much of the United States this weekend. The Trump Administration is coordinating with State and Local Officials. FEMA is fully prepared to respond. Stay Safe and Stay Warm! President DJT https://t.co/t524rfMjvj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2026

Where Will the Impact Be Most Severe?

The storm system spans from the Southern Plains to the Northeast, with several states declaring emergencies due to extreme conditions. US Winter Storm 2026: Texas and Oklahoma Brace for Snow and Ice As Storm Barrels Toward Eastern America.

States Under Emergency Declarations

• Kansas: Blizzard-like conditions and heavy snowfall.

• Missouri: Treacherous roads and potential power strain.

• Arkansas: A dangerous mix of snow, sleet and ice.

• Kentucky: Ice and snow threatening highways and daily life.

• West Virginia and Virginia: Heavy snow and ice, especially in higher elevations and along major corridors like I-81.

• New Jersey: Emergency measures as the storm approaches the coast, with risks of heavy snow and localized flooding.

Major Regional Threats

• Great Lakes and Northeast: Significant snowfall combined with gusty winds.

• Carolinas: High risk of ice accumulation, raising fears of downed power lines and prolonged outages.

• Aviation hubs: Airports in Chicago, Atlanta and the New York tri-state area are seeing widespread delays and cancellations, impacting travel nationwide. US Winter Storm 2025: Heaviest Snowfall in Decade Possible As Polar Vortex, Wintry Blast Roil Parts of Central America.

Cold Wave to Linger

Even after the storm system moves out, the Arctic cold wave is expected to linger well into next week. Authorities are urging residents to prepare emergency kits, avoid unnecessary travel and limit outdoor exposure as temperatures plunge well below normal.

This is not a routine winter event. The combination of snow, ice and extreme cold makes this one of the most disruptive winter storms of the season in the US, with impacts stretching across multiple regions and lasting several days.

