Who Is Bettina Anderson? Meet Donald Trump Jr’s New Wife

Bettina Anderson has become a major talking point after marrying Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump. The couple legally tied the knot in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 21, 2026, before hosting an intimate wedding ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas.

Known for her work in philanthropy, environmental advocacy, and high-profile Palm Beach social circles, Bettina Anderson has long been a familiar name in elite Florida society. Her marriage to Donald Trump Jr. has now pushed her further into the international spotlight.

Who Is Bettina Anderson?

Bettina Anderson is an American socialite, model, lifestyle influencer, and environmental philanthropist from Palm Beach, Florida. Born in December 1986, she comes from one of Palm Beach’s well-known families. Donald Trump To Miss His Son Donald Trump Jr’s Wedding, Says He Needs To Remain at White House During ‘Important Period of Time’.

Her late father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., was a prominent banker who reportedly became one of the youngest bank presidents in the United States at the age of 26. Her mother, Inger Anderson, is recognised as a businesswoman and philanthropist.

Bettina grew up alongside her five siblings, including her twin sister Kristina, on a historic Palm Beach estate once owned by fashion icon Lilly Pulitzer.

Bettina Anderson’s Education and Career

Bettina Anderson is an Ivy League graduate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in art history from Columbia University in 2009.

Over the years, she built a public profile as a model and lifestyle influencer. She has appeared on the covers of luxury and lifestyle publications including Quest Magazine and Palm Beach Illustrated, which once described her as an “ambassador of Palm Beach style.” Donald Trump Says ‘Love for the United States’ Is Why He’s Missing Son Donald Trump Jr’s Wedding in Bahamas.

Environmental Work and Philanthropy

Apart from her socialite image, Bettina Anderson is also deeply involved in environmental and charitable initiatives.

Alongside her brothers, she co-founded The Paradise Fund, now operating as Paradise.ngo, a nonprofit organisation focused on disaster relief and conservation efforts.

As executive director of the foundation, she leads the Project Paradise Film Fund, which provides grants to filmmakers documenting Florida’s endangered freshwater springs, wildlife, and environmental issues.

She is also associated with several charitable organisations, including The Everglades Foundation, the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, and the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, where she has participated in volunteer initiatives.

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.’s Wedding

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. officially married in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 21, 2026. Reports said the couple later celebrated with a private ceremony on a secluded island in the Bahamas attended by close friends and family members.

The wedding quickly attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users discussing Anderson’s background, philanthropy work, and her entry into the Trump family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).