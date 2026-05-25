Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover Gets Affordable Variant in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features

Ultraviolette has expanded its X-47 Crossover electric motorcycle lineup in India with the introduction of a new entry-level variant. Designed to offer a more accessible entry point to the brand's performance-oriented range, this new model maintains the bold, futuristic design language that has defined the series since it was first launched in the country.

The addition of this variant marks a strategic move by the manufacturer to cater to riders who prioritise the core performance and styling of the electric motorcycle over complex electronic rider-assistance systems. By streamlining the package, the company aims to provide a more straightforward riding experience while retaining the robust mechanical capabilities that have established the X-47 as a notable player in the domestic electric two-wheeler market. Honda ADV160 Adventure Scooter Patent Filed in India; Launch Expected Soon.

Ultraviolette X-47 Specifications and Features

The new X-47 variant retains the same performance-focused architecture as the rest of the lineup, being powered by a 27kW electric motor that allows for a claimed top speed of 145kmph. It is capable of accelerating from 0-60kmph in just 2.8 seconds. The motorcycle is equipped with a 7.1kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed IDC range of 211km on a single charge.

While this specific version excludes the brand’s Hypersense radar system, which includes features like blind-spot detection, rear collision alerts, lane change assist, and overtake warnings, it retains all other non-radar-related features found in the higher-spec models. The addition of this variant brings the total number of options in the X-47 portfolio to six, ensuring that customers have a wider array of choices based on their specific budget and technological preferences. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Ultraviolette X-47 Price in India

The new entry-level X-47 variant has been launched with an ex-showroom price of 249,000 INR. This pricing makes it 15,000 INR more affordable than the X-47 Original, which is currently positioned at 264,000 INR. The model is now listed on the official Ultraviolette website, offering a more competitive price point for those seeking the crossover's distinct aesthetic and performance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ultraviolette Official Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).