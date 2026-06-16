‘Without Me There Would Be No Israel’: Donald Trump Pulls No Punches on Benjamin Netanyahu During Bilateral Meeting With Qatar’s Emir (Watch Video)

Evian, June 16: In a major diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, US President Donald Trump held a crucial bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, to discuss Middle East security and investment following a breakthrough agreement with Iran. The high-stakes bilateral meeting, held in Evian-les-Bains, focused heavily on the geopolitical ripples of the newly announced US-Iran deal, with both leaders highlighting its potential to reshape regional dynamics.

Expressing strong optimism about the diplomatic milestone, President Trump stated that the announced deal with Iran "should be successful". Speaking on the future trajectory of the engagement, Trump noted that he expects negotiations to reach a planned second stage of the deal to "be actually easier". Donald Trump 80th Birthday: US President Celebrates His Birthday With Iran Deal and UFC Cage Fights at White House.

Donald Trump Participates in Bilateral Meeting With the Emir of the State of Qatar

President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Emir of the State of Qatar https://t.co/8zD9Xodeip — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 16, 2026

However, addressing speculation surrounding the financial terms of the pact, the US President firmly clarified that Washington would not be "investing any money in Iran", dismissing such assertions as a "ridiculous" rumour. Trump summarised the agreement favourably, describing the deal reached with Iran as "fair" and "good". Welcoming the development, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasised that the US-Iran agreement will result in positive outcomes throughout the Middle East, praising Washington's diplomatic direction. ‘He Has No F*cking Judgement’: Donald Trump Says He Was ‘So Pissed Off’ With Benjamin Netanyahu Over Beirut Strike.

"I want to thank you for your leadership in this very critical time in the Middle East. This is a very important deal, there's still a lot of work to be done, but with this momentum - if we continue like that, Mr President - I think we can achieve and do great things in the region," Sheikh Tamim told Trump during a press briefing.

Praising Doha's diplomatic steadfastness and strategic positioning during the crisis, President Trump noted, "We are very, very impressed with Qatar and the way they handled things."

"Working with Qatar and the people of Qatar was really a pleasure. They were tough, they were strong. You know they are the closest to Iran physically," Trump added, highly commending the Gulf nation's "great bravery".Reflecting on the military escalation that preceded the diplomatic resolution, Trump remarked, "I didn't want to attack them last week, but we had no choice", before praising the deal reached afterwards.

Qatar's leader noted that while Washington's deal with Tehran is critical for regional security, it is also "very important" for Iran. Doha has played a key role in mediation efforts since the US-Israel alliance launched an unprovoked attack on Iran on 28 February. Reaffirming Qatar's commitment to regional stability and its alliance with the US, Sheikh Tamim told the US President, "Whenever friends ask us to help, we're always here to help."

Meanwhile, President Trump also expressed strong dissatisfaction with independent military actions that threatened to disrupt the sensitive diplomatic timeline, specifically pointing out an Israeli military strike in Lebanon just prior to the finalisation of the pact.

The US President stated that he "didn't like" Israel's attack on Beirut "two hours" before the signing of the agreement with Iran."I let them know that. I didn't like that, not at all," Trump underscored, highlighting the friction between Washington and its regional ally over the timing of the strike.Despite the friction, when asked whether the US-Iran deal can survive even if Israel attacks Lebanon, Trump confidently asserted, "It can."

"I consider that the minor war," Trump said, referring to the conflict in Lebanon. "Iran's the big one, but we have that little pinprick out there that constantly rears its head, and that's Hezbollah."

In a blunt reminder of Washington's role in Tel Aviv's security posture, Trump stated that without the US, "there'd be no Israel." He further added, "Without me there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did." The US President said he's had a "great relationship" with Netanyahu but added that the Israeli prime minister "has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon".