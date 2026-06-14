‘He Has No F*cking Judgement’: Donald Trump Says He Was ‘So Pissed Off’ With Benjamin Netanyahu Over Beirut Strike

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's recent strike on Beirut, saying he was "so pissed off" by the operation and questioned the Israeli leader's judgement. The remarks, shared with journalist Barak Ravid of Axios, came as Washington continued efforts to finalise a broader peace agreement involving Iran.

According to the report, Trump made the comments during a phone conversation with Netanyahu, expressing frustration that the strike risked disrupting ongoing diplomatic efforts. Despite the tensions, Trump maintained that a peace deal with Iran remained on track and could be signed within hours. 'Attack on Beirut Should Not Have Happened': Donald Trump Says Israel-Hezbollah Escalation Must Not Derail Near-Final Iran Peace Deal.

‘He Has No F*cking Judgement’: Donald Trump on Benjamin Netanyahu

🚨President Trump told me: "Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack? I was so pissee off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that" https://t.co/qkMkbkNYxJ — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 14, 2026

Donald Trump Says He Was ‘So Pissed Off’ With Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump reportedly criticised Netanyahu over the decision to carry out the strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. According to remarks cited by Axios, Trump said: "Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack? I was so pissee off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that." The comments mark one of Trump's strongest public criticisms of the Israeli prime minister amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Israeli strike came at a sensitive moment, with expectations growing that a US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the conflict could be close. Trump told the publication that the attack briefly delayed the diplomatic process but did not derail it. Donald Trump Says US-Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Today, Signals End to Strait of Hormuz Blockade.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," he was quoted as saying. Iran has repeatedly maintained that any broader agreement with the United States must also address the conflict in Lebanon and bring an end to fighting involving Hezbollah.

Trump Rebukes Israel on Truth Social

Shortly after reports of the phone call emerged, Trump addressed the issue publicly on Truth Social. In the post, he said the Israeli strike on Beirut "should not have happened" and warned that such actions could jeopardise progress toward a peace agreement.

Trump reiterated that negotiations remained close to a breakthrough and urged all sides to avoid further escalation. "Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless. Nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and it should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," he wrote.

The situation in Lebanon has become a key element in wider regional negotiations involving the United States, Iran and Israel. Tehran has repeatedly insisted that any arrangement designed to halt the broader conflict must include developments in Lebanon, where Israel has continued operations targeting Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group.

Diplomatic efforts are now focused on preventing further escalation while advancing discussions aimed at reaching a wider regional agreement.

While Trump remains optimistic about a potential breakthrough, uncertainty persists as military operations and diplomatic negotiations continue simultaneously. The latest exchange highlights the delicate balance between security concerns and diplomatic efforts as regional powers seek a path toward de-escalation and a possible peace agreement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Axios), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).