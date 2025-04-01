A massive gas pipeline explosion rocked Puchong this morning, April 1, triggering a terrifying blaze in Taman Puchong Perdana, Malaysia. The flames, visible for kilometers, set social media abuzz with alarming videos of a towering inferno and thick orange and black fumes. Initially, some speculated that the fire had started near a petrol station in Putra Heights. The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 8:23 AM, with crews quickly rushing to the scene. Firefighting operations are still ongoing, though no official word has been given on casualties or the cause of the explosion. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the cause remains under investigation. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting in Malaysia: Shawwal Crescent Sighted, Hari Raya Puasa or Eid Ul Fitr on March 31.

Malaysia Gas Pipeline Blast:

🚨🇲🇾 MASSIVE GAS PIPELINE EXPLOSION ROCKS PUCHONG A massive fire broke out early this morning at a gas pipeline in Taman Puchong Perdana, Malaysia. Flames were visible for kilometers, causing panic and confusion across social media. Some initially believed the blaze was near… pic.twitter.com/qoQsvXObq9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 1, 2025

