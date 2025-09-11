Malaysia Day is an annual event that is celebrated on September 16 with great enthusiasm and fervour. This day marks the anniversary of the signing of the Malaysia Agreement, which came into effect on that date in 1963 and led to the creation of Malaysia. The agreement brought together the Malaya, North Borneo (renamed Sabah), Sarawak and Singapore into a single federation. Singapore was later expelled from the federation on 9 August 1965. Malaysia Day is a public holiday is observed nationwide since 2010. This year, Malaysia Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 16. In this article, let’s know more about Malaysia Day 2025 date, history and significance of the annual event. Malaysia Day Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share Images, Wallpapers, Messages and Quotes to Celebrate the Day That Marks the Formation of Malaysia.

Malaysia Day 2025 Date

Malaysia Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 16.

Malaysia Day History

The Malaysia Agreement, which came into effect on that date in 1963 and led to the creation of Malaysia. As per historical records, the planned date for the formation of the new federation was 1 June 1963, but the event was postponed to August 31, 1963, to coincide with the sixth anniversary of Hari Merdeka of Malaya. Several issues relating to the objections of neighbouring Indonesia and the Philippines to the formation of Malaysia delayed the declaration further to September 16 of the same year.

The Cobbold Commission, led by Cameron Cobbold, 1st Baron Cobbold, was also established to assess whether the people of North Borneo and Sarawak wished to join Malaysia. The Commission's findings indicated substantial support for the formation of Malaysia among the peoples of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners. Meanwhile, Singapore held a referendum on 1 September 1962, in which all three options endorsed integration into Malaysia based on varying degrees of autonomy, with no option to reject the merger.

Malaysia Day Significance

Malaysia Day is an important day in the history of the country as it marks the formation of Malaysia in 1963. This annual event highlights the coming together of Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and initially Singapore, reflecting the strength of multicultural harmony. Malaysia Day holds great significance for people of the country as the day commemorates the birth of Malaysia as a nation. On this day, parades, cultural performances, concerts are held across the country with a massive display of fireworks.

