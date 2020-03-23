Angela Merkel, in Self-Quarantine After Meeting COVID-19+ Doctor, Tests Negative For Coronavirus

File image of Angela Merkel | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Berlin, March 23: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who went into self-quarantine a day ago after meeting a coronavirus-infected doctor, was tested negative for the disease on Monday. The blood samples of Merkel found no traits of the COVID-19 virus, German media reports confirmed. The news came as a relief for Germany, which is already battling the spread of coronavirus in the country. Coronavirus Pandemic: Germany Closes Borders With France, Austria, Switzerland to Contain COVID-19 Spread.

Merkel, 65, has been facing health issues over the past year. The concern over her health came in limelight after she was seen trembling on stage on three occasions last year. The centre-right politician has announced her retirement for 2021 -- with the current tenure at the helm of German polity scheduled to be her last.

On Sunday, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert had announced that Merkel would be tested for the novel coronavirus as the doctor treating her for a pneumococcus bacteria has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Chancellor has decided to quarantine herself immediately at home. She will be tested regularly in the coming days... (and) fulfil her official business from home," Steffen Seibert said.

Germany has so far confirmed 27,558 cases of novel coronavirus, with 115 deaths being confirmed so far. The country has banned the gathering of more than two individuals in public to prevent the spread of virus. The prohibitory measures were announced by Merkel on Sunday, as she called the health crisis worse than the disaster of World War II and the fall of Berlin Wall.