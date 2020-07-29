Washington, July 29: On Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai -- the CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google-owned Alphabet are scheduled to sit before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust. The leaders will defend the giants they built, painting them as US success stories in a fiercely competitive world during the major antitrust hearing, according to an AFP update

As per a CNBC report, the subcommittee is expected to examine Facebook’s market share of social media, including its ownership of WhatsApp and Instagram, along with its co-dominance of digital media advertising with Alphabet’s Google. The body is also expected to probe Apple’s control over applications through its App Store policies and Amazon’s stifling of competition by leveraging third-party merchant data to champion its own products.

Major Antitrust Hearing on Wednesday:

"Facebook is a proudly American company" Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will defend the Internet giants they built, painting them as US success stories in a fiercely competitive world during a major antitrust hearing https://t.co/ztGTqKZafY pic.twitter.com/41Ip2Aqkz7 — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 29, 2020

Zuckerberg to tell antitrust hearing Facebook is 'proudly American,' urged US authorities to update 'rules for the internet'.

#BREAKING Zuckerberg to tell antitrust hearing Facebook is 'proudly American,' urge US authorities to update 'rules for the internet' pic.twitter.com/ZgalLE833t — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 28, 2020

Amazon's Bezos said that he would accept antitrust scrutiny of Amazon 'success' story.

#BREAKING Bezos says will accept antitrust scrutiny of Amazon 'success' story pic.twitter.com/O6b1yeOzP8 — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 28, 2020

The CEOs of four of the most powerful companies in the world will testify remotely at the hearing, which comes less than 100 days before the US election.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).