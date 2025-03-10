Ottawa, March 10: The Canada police recently arrested an Indian-origin priest for sexually assaulting a woman in Brampton. The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar (69), was arrested on Friday, March 7, in Canada's Brampton city after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her home during a religious ceremony. In an official press release, the Peel Regional Police of Canada said the accused attended the victim's residence on Monday, March 3, to perform a religious ceremony.

During his visit, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. It is reported that the Peel Regional Police arrested Ashok Kumar after the victim lodged a police complaint on Monday, March 3. In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was sexually assaulted during a religious ceremony at her home where the Indian-origin priest was invited to perform the rites. Canada Shocker: Shots Fired At House of Hindu Temple President’s Son in Surrey, Probe Launched.

Canada Police Makes Appeal for Victims in Sexual Assault Investigation

The local police in Canada also said that Ashok Kumar was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. "The accused is also known by the name Ashok Sharma," the official statement said. They also said that the accused, who is from India, has been a religious leader in the Brampton community for several years. Investigators also suspect there could be more victims who have not yet come forward. Canada Shocker: 19-Year-Old Student Charged With First-Degree Murder After He Kills Six Including Four Children in Barrhaven.

The Peel Regional Police further said that Kumar will be presented before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton soon. They have urged other victims who may have been sexually assaulted by Kumar to come forward. "Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca", Peel police added.

