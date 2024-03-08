Barrhaven, March 8: A 19-year-old student has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after brutally killing six individuals, including four young children, and injuring one in a suburb of the Canadian capital. The tragic incident unfolded late Wednesday night when Ottawa police responded to two 911 calls reporting a suspicious situation on Berrigan Drive.

According to multiple reports, the suspect, identified as Febrio De-Zoysa, a Sri Lankan national studying abroad, was living with the victims, a Sri Lankan family who had recently immigrated to Canada. Among the victims were 35-year-old Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake, her four children aged seven, four, two, and just two and a half months old, and a family acquaintance, 40-year-old Ge Gamini Amarakoon. Lightning Strikes Air Canada Plane After Takeoff From Vancouver (Watch Video).

As per reports, Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs described the incident as a "senseless act of violence" perpetrated on innocent individuals, emphasizing the sheer brutality of the crime. The victims were found inside their home on Berrigan Drive, with injuries inflicted by an edged weapon. De-Zoysa, who was arrested at the scene, is believed to have been living with the family at the time of the killings. He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and has been ordered not to contact certain individuals, including one of the surviving family members. Hotel Shifted Using Soap in Canada? Construction Firm Uses 700 Soap Bars to Relocate 220 Tonne Victorian Hotel Built in 1826 in Halifax (Watch Video).

The horrific nature of the crime has left the community reeling, with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe describing it as "one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history." While the motive behind the killings remains unclear, investigators are diligently working to uncover the facts surrounding the tragedy. A vigil has been established to honour the victims. At the same time, authorities continue to urge the public to respect the privacy of grieving families and to provide any information that may aid in the investigation.

