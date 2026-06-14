U.S. President Donald Trump called for regional de-escalation Sunday morning after an Israeli airstrike hit the southern suburbs of Beirut. The military action comes at a highly sensitive moment in diplomatic talks, with the White House indicating that the U.S. and Iran are on the verge of signing a historic preliminary peace agreement to resolve their months-long conflict.

In a statement posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump downplayed the severity of the initial cross-border provocation that triggered Israel's response, emphasizing that the focus must remain on finalized negotiations. While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, Trump urged all regional parties, including Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, to halt offensive operations immediately to prevent disrupting the broader diplomatic breakthrough. nIsrael Bombs Hezbollah Sites in Beirut: Airstrikes Hit Southern Suburbs as US-Iran Deal Nears Final Stage.

A Plea to Protect the Peace Process

Trump characterized the timing of the Israeli military action as highly disruptive to what he described as an imminent landmark accord. He argued that the initial attack launched toward Israel did not justify a response that could destabilize ongoing international diplomacy.

"This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," Trump wrote. "Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process."

The President expressed strong optimism regarding the scope of the draft agreement, asserting that its framework would secure long-term stability for neighboring nations, specifically including Lebanon. He stated that all sides should stand down to preserve a deal that will bring peace to the region, warning regional actors not to miss an opportunity for a permanent truce. Israel Strikes Beirut Outskirts, Jeopardising US Truce Plan Amid Threats of Iranian Retaliation.

'Attack on Beirut Should Not Have Happened'

Escalation in Beirut Dampens Tensions

The Israeli military confirmed it conducted targeted airstrikes against a Hezbollah command center in the Ghobeiry suburb of southern Beirut on Sunday. According to Israeli defense officials, the operation was executed in direct response to several explosive drones launched by Hezbollah into northern Israel earlier in the morning.

Lebanese civil defense authorities reported that the strike targeted an apartment building, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured. The renewed bombardment marks a significant uptick in regional friction, as Tehran has previously warned that attacks targeting the Lebanese capital represent a boundary that could trigger direct Iranian military retaliation.

High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Diplomacy

The latest military friction coincides with intense, final-stage negotiations mediated by international partners, including a diplomatic delegation from Qatar currently on the ground in Tehran. Over the weekend, Trump publicly stated that a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding was scheduled to be signed as early as Sunday, June 14.

Diplomatic sources indicate the proposed draft framework addresses immediate security and economic crises through several key provisions. Under the current terms, global shipping would see the immediate reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz alongside the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports. The agreement also outlines the phased release of roughly $25 billion in frozen Iranian financial assets through designated banking channels. Finally, the framework establishes a 60-day window to negotiate a permanent dismantling of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, during which Tehran commits to freezing further nuclear development.

While Washington officials have expressed high confidence in the parameters of the agreement, Iranian state media and foreign ministry spokespersons have maintained a more cautious tone, noting that a definitive decision from senior leadership in Tehran has not yet been formalized.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).