Mumbai, March 22: A commander of the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, identified as Bilal Arif Salafi, was reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen in Muridke shortly after Eid prayers on Saturday, March 21. According to reports, the attack took place inside Markaz Taiba, the group’s main headquarters, where Salafi was allegedly shot and stabbed, leading to his death at the scene.

The incident occurred soon after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers had concluded, triggering panic among those present at the facility. Eyewitness accounts cited in local media suggested that the attackers struck in a public area, and fled after the assault. Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the motive or identified those responsible. Bilal Arif Salafi Killed: LeT Commander Shot and Stabbed to Death by Unknown Gunmen in Muridke; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Unknown Gunmen Shoot Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi (Disturbing Video)

Exclusive: Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bilal Arif Salafi shot and stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba, Muridke, moments after Eid prayers. Eyewitness visuals show chaos inside the premises senior trainer Maulana Abu Zarr seen being restrained as panic unfolds. Initial inputs… pic.twitter.com/QRsjXKfhbq — Shivank Mishra (@shivank_8mishra) March 21, 2026

Who Are the Unknown Gunmen?

The term “unknown gunmen” is often used in cases where attackers have not been identified or no group has claimed responsibility. In the killing of Bilal Arif Salafi in Muridke, authorities have yet to establish who carried out the attack. Similar incidents have been reported in recent years, particularly involving individuals linked to militant organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, where assailants target specific figures and escape without immediate identification.

Analysts note that such attacks are often part of a broader pattern of targeted killings, though motives can vary and may include internal rivalries, counter-operations, or other security-related factors. Investigations in such cases typically take time, as officials work to verify evidence and determine responsibility. Pahalgam Terror Attack: LeT Overground Worker Who Allegedly Helped Terrorists Dies in Escape Bid After Jumping Into River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, Video Surfaces.

Bilal Arif Salafi Shot and Stabbed to Death in Muridke

Reports indicate that Salafi was first shot and then stabbed multiple times during the attack. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show him lying injured on the ground as people gathered nearby, though these clips have not been independently verified.

The attack is said to have taken place within Markaz Taiba, a key centre associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operations. The location has long been considered a significant hub for the organisation.

Role Within Lashkar-e-Taiba

Bilal Arif Salafi was reportedly involved in recruitment activities for the group at its Muridke centre. His role included identifying and indoctrinating young individuals, particularly in relation to the group’s campaign linked to “Kashmir Jihad,” according to reports. He was considered part of the group’s local leadership structure and played a role in ideological training and mobilisation efforts.

Markaz Taiba in Muridke had previously come under attack during Operation Sindoor in May last year. The Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on the facility, targeting structures reportedly used for militant accommodation, training, and storage.

The strike reportedly damaged multiple buildings within the complex, highlighting the strategic significance of the location. Pakistani authorities have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the killing or any possible suspects. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).