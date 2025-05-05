A 23-year-old man, identified as a LeT overground worker by security forces, who allegedly provided food and shelter to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, drowned to death after jumping into a river while fleeing from security forces. The man was identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Magray. A video from a nearby elevated location shows Magray briefly scanning the forested area in Tangmarg before leaping into the rocky waters. According to sources, he had been detained by police on Saturday and confessed during interrogation to aiding terrorists hiding in the region. India Will Take Firm, Decisive Actions Against Terrorists and Their Backers: PM Narendra Modi.

Man Who Allegedly Helped Terrorist Drowns After Jumping Into River in Jammu and Kashmir

#KulgamUpdate | Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray (23), who had confessed knowledge of terrorist hideouts, died by suicide after jumping into Vishaw Nallah while guiding forces to a second hideout near the river. Legal proceedings underway, sources confirm. pic.twitter.com/mgW1eOPojK — Tejinder Singh Sodhi (@TejinderSsodhi) May 4, 2025

