Brasilia, June 6: The Rio Negro river in Brazil's Amazon region has reached its highest level since records began in 1902, rising to 30 metres in the city of Manaus, a news portal said.

More than 24,000 families were affected by the river's flooding, dpa news agency quoted the portal as saying on Saturday. Brazil: Fire Breaks Out at COVID-19 Hospital in Aracaju, 4 Dead

The Rio Negro flows into the Amazon River near Manaus and is subject to strong fluctuations during the rainy and dry season.

It recorded its lowest level, 13.63 metres, in 2010.

The entire state of Amazonas recently experienced severe flooding, and a state of emergency was declared in 48 out of 62 cities.

In rural communities, the floods destroyed much of the harvest. In other parts of Brazil, however, there is currently a severe drought.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).