Mumbai, February 18: In a dramatic and creative crackdown, police officers in São Paulo went viral after busting a gang of cellphone thieves at a carnival while dressed as characters from Scooby-Doo.

The four undercover officers disguised themselves as Scooby Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne, blending seamlessly into the festive crowd. Their comic book style operation led to the arrest of two women and one man, with one suspect allegedly carrying at least eight stolen mobile phones. The stolen devices were returned to their rightful owners before the accused were taken to a local police station for further investigation. Brazil Police Arrest Notorious Thief on His 18th Birthday, Make Him Cut Cake as He Was Evading Arrest for Being Minor (Watch Videos).

Undercover Strategy to Curb Carnival Crime

According to officials, criminal gangs often exploit large gatherings during carnival celebrations to target unsuspecting visitors. However, disguising officers as partygoers has significantly reduced theft and robbery cases during major events in São Paulo.

The Scooby gang was not alone in the unusual operation. One officer reportedly dressed as a character from Squid Game, while another wore a jersey of Liverpool F.C. to maintain the undercover theme. Brazil Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls Sick and Dies After Injecting Dead Butterfly's Mixture, Police Suspect Viral Challenge Behind Teenager's Mysterious Death.

Not the First Time: Power Rangers Operation

This is not the first time Brazilian police have used pop culture disguises to nab suspects. In March last year, officers dressed as characters from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers arrested a thief near Ibirapuera Park. Seven stolen phones were recovered during that operation.

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas had shared footage of the Power Rangers themed arrest, showing officers in colorful costumes monitoring carnival crowds before pinning the suspect to the ground.

Viral Video Sparks Praise Online

Videos of the Scooby Doo operation have since flooded social media, with many praising the innovative policing strategy. Authorities say such creative tactics not only help catch criminals but also act as a strong deterrent during large scale public events.

With carnival season drawing massive crowds each year, São Paulo police appear determined to stay one step ahead, even if it means solving crimes in costume.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

