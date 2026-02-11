Mumbai, February 11: The United Kingdom is enduring an extraordinary spell of wet weather, with rain recorded every single day of 2026 so far. As of February 11, several weather stations have logged over 50 consecutive days of rainfall, a streak that began in late December 2025 and shows little sign of ending.

The Met Office has described the pattern as relentlessly wet and warned that further downpours are likely over the next ten days. Saturated ground has heightened flood risks nationwide, placing emergency services on alert. UK PM Sir Keir Starmer Not Resigning and Is ‘Concentrating on Job in Hand’, Says Downing Street Amid Jeffrey Epstein Files Scandal.

The Environment Agency has issued nearly 100 flood warnings and more than 200 flood alerts. A Major Incident remains in place in Somerset, with parts of the Moors and Levels under severe strain. Road closures, including stretches of the A361, are ongoing due to deep floodwater. US Winter Storm 2026: When the Arctic Blast Peaks and Which States Are Worst Hit by Cold Wave.

More than 300 properties across the UK have been flooded, while farmers warn that winter crops are at risk in waterlogged fields. Rail services have faced delays and sporting events, including professional horse racing, have been cancelled.

The lack of sunshine has compounded the gloom. Aberdeen has not recorded an hour of bright sunshine since January 21, marking its longest sunless stretch in decades. Meteorologists attribute the prolonged rainfall to stationary Atlantic low pressure systems over the British Isles, preventing drier air from moving in.

