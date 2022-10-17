Mumbai, October 17: In a shocking incident that took place in France, a British woman was allegedly killed by her companion after she was invited as a guest to a wild boar hunt. The shocking incident took place on Sunday. According to reports, the 67-year-old woman was wounded 'above the heart' and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany. However, she succumbed to her injures.

According to a report in the Mail Online, the British woman was allegedly shot by her 69-year-old male companion. A judicial press release said that the man was carried out a "shot with his rifle which he was carrying at the shoulder," that was directed towards the woman's back. US Shooting: 3 People Killed, 1 Injured After Gunfire in Pittsburgh.

After the incident came to light, the man was taken into custody. The police have now launched a manslaughter investigation into the matter. Speaking about the incident, public prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said that the exact circumstances of the incident are 'yet to be determined'. She also said that the wild boar hunt party included around at least a dozen of hunters and two guests.

Reports also claimed that the incident took place when the British woman and her companion were moving through a cornfield when all of a sudden the shot was fired. Reports also confirmed that the shooter was not intoxicated or under any substance influence. After the woman breathed her last, she was taken to the Rennes Forensic Institute for an autopsy. Mexico Bar Shooting: 12 People Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Irapuato, Hunt for Assailants On.

In a separate incident that took place earlier, a mother and her young children were injured while they were involved in a game hunt in Rhône. While in another separate incident, a hunter was shot in the abdomen when he visited the town of Vinsobres in the South-Drôme to pick up pick mushrooms.

