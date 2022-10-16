Pittsburgh, October 16: Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 pm Saturday.

Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz said another man who arrived at the hospital was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg. US Shooting: 2 Dead, 8 Injured After Shooting at House Party in Pittsburgh.

No arrests were immediately announced and there was no immediate word on the number of shooters. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. US Shooting: Police Officers in Texas Fatally Shoot Man Who Pointed Rifle at Them.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the shooting happened at the southern edge of the Allegheny Commons, which includes a grocery store and gas station, the Allegheny Elks Lodge and a park.

