Santa Ana, March 20: A woman allegedly stabbed her 11-year-old son to death after consuming a large quantity of pills at a hotel in Santa Ana, California. The horrifying incident took place at La Quinta Inn & Suites, where police responded to her chilling 911 call confessing to the crime. Officers found the boy with multiple stab wounds inside a third-floor room while the mother was also present. She was taken into custody and hospitalised for treatment but remains under police watch.

As per The Mirror report, the 48-year-old woman from Irvine had been staying at the hotel with her son for about two weeks, though the reason for their stay remains unclear. Officers discovered a knife inside the room, which they believe was used in the attack. The mother had reportedly ingested over-the-counter pain medication before making the distressing 911 call. First responders pronounced the boy dead at the scene, describing the incident as a tragic case of domestic violence. US Shocker: Pizza Delivery Woman Stabs Pregnant Customer, Steals Possessions After Dispute Over Bad Tip in Florida; Arrested (Watch Video).

A hotel guest staying in a room below the crime scene recalled hearing unusual noises that morning. The witness, Elisa Witherell, stated she heard loud banging against the wall and a heavy thud, followed by a short scream. Police have not yet disclosed any prior history of mental illness or domestic issues involving the suspect. US Shocker: Toddler Dies of Starvation After Woman Allegedly Leaves Baby Unfed for Nearly 2 Days Due to Migraine in Missouri, Arrested.

Following her arrest, the woman was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and evaluation. Authorities confirmed that she is in stable condition and remains under police custody. Once discharged, she will be booked into Santa Ana Jail on murder charges. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the motive behind the shocking crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).