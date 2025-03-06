Cape Girardeau, March 6: A woman in Missouri allegedly starved her 1-year-old child to death after leaving the toddler unattended for nearly two days. The baby was found unresponsive in a crib, covered in severe diaper rash blisters, following 43 hours without food. Authorities launched an investigation after deeming the February 28 death suspicious. The mother, Alyssa Wehmeyer, claimed a migraine prevented her from caring for the child. She was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

According to a New York Post report, Wehmeyer admitted to authorities that she last fed the child around 5 PM on February 26. She then put the baby to bed more than 24 hours later but did not check on the toddler for another 19 hours. When she finally did, the child was unresponsive, with blue lips and no signs of breathing. Investigators later discovered that the toddler had developed severe blisters from a diaper rash, further indicating prolonged neglect. US Shocker: Woman Shakes, Fights and Wrestles 6-Year-Old Son to Death After Mistaking Him for ‘Skinwalker’ While Hallucinating on Depression Medication in Alaska; Arrested.

Wehmeyer reportedly told police that she had taken three Excedrin pills for a migraine and fell asleep, which she claimed prevented her from changing the baby’s diaper or seeking medical care. However, authorities found no evidence that she attempted to check on the child or provide any assistance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol determined that her inaction directly led to the toddler’s death. US Shocker: Dead Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Aircraft After Flight’s Landing in Hawaii’s Kahului Airport.

Following her arrest, Wehmeyer was booked into the Scott County Jail, where she remains held on a USD 100,000 bond. She has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a serious felony offense. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further legal proceedings are expected in the coming weeks.

