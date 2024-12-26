Kissimmee, December 26: Irked over a bad tip, a 22-year-old pizza delivery woman allegedly stabbed a customer multiple times in Kissimmee, Florida, on December 22. The violent incident occurred after the accused, identified as Brianna Alvelo, became upset with the tip she received for a pizza delivery earlier that day. In a violent outburst, she returned to the victim’s motel room with an armed accomplice, where she attacked the victim with a knife before stealing items from the room.

According to The Mirror report, the case came to light on December 22, when Alvelo, after delivering the pizza earlier in the day, became enraged over the tip left by the customer. The victim, whose identity has not been released, had reportedly tipped Alvelo less than she expected, which allegedly triggered her violent reaction. In the evening, Alvelo returned to the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee, accompanied by a male suspect who was armed with a firearm. The two then forcibly entered the victim's motel room.

Upon entering the room, Alvelo attacked the victim with a knife, stabbing them multiple times. The victim was left with serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where they were later reported to be in stable condition. After the attack, Alvelo and her accomplice allegedly stole items from the victim's room before fleeing the scene. Authorities responded quickly to the scene and began investigating the violent incident.

Detectives from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office identified Alvelo as the primary suspect. On December 23, Alvelo was arrested and charged with home invasion, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Authorities have also launched a search for her male accomplice, who remains at large.

