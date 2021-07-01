Canada Day is one of the important national holidays of Canada, a former British territory and one of the centres of the prosperity of the world. Celebrated on July 1 annually, it was on this day that a constitution act joined the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Canada Province into one single country. This constitution in no way granted the native countrymen freedom from the British rule up until 1982. This was due to the fact that there was no spirit of Canadian patriotism which only started to grow from the 100th anniversary of the Dominion Day in 1967. With the signing of the historic Constitution Act by the Queen Victoria in 1982, Canada ceased to exist under the ambit of UK and had its own independent constitution with all powers. Canada Day 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Canada Day With WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Greetings.

The Canada Day celebrations involve parades held in several towns and cities. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s RCMP Musical Ride performs drills for the public. In addition, important cities like Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, Toronto organise festivals, picnics and sporting events for the general public. On Canada Day, we take a look at some interesting facts about the country. Best Canada Day 2021 Greetings: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers to Celebrate National Day of Canada.

Canada is so huge, half of the nation is filled with forests. It is home to 10 percent of the world’s forest and its surface area is covered by more lakes than any other nation on the planet.

Canada has a vast land area that is bigger than the European Union and it is almost three times the size of India and five times as big as Mexico. It is the second-largest country in the world.

Despite being the second-largest country in the world, it has only six cities with a population above a million. They are Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa.

Canada has the world’s largest coastline and has the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean on its three sides. Its coastline measure 202,080 kilometres in length.

Temperatures in Canada can dip to extreme levels. On Feb 3, 1947 – a small village of Snag saw a temperature of -63 C which is the same as that of the surface of Mars.

It is believed the Canadian citizens have the second-highest quality of life in the world behind Finland.

The natural resources of Canada are worth a staggering 33.2 trillion dollars and it is one of the leading exporters in the world.

An area within 100 miles of the US Canada border is home to 90 percent of the Canadian population.

The US Canada border is the largest demilitarized border in the world.

The Yong Street of Ontario is the longest street in the world with a length of 1896 km. Canada is also home to the longest highway that measures 7604 km in length – the Trans-Canada highway.

About 60 % of the polar bear population of the world is present in Canada.

Canada has more doughnut shops per capita than any other country in the world.

These were some interesting facts about Canada that give glimpses of why it is a prosperous, peaceful country which makes it a hot pick for migrants all around the world to settle there.

