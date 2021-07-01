The Canadian citizens celebrate Canada Day every year on July 1. Even Canadian people who live in other parts of the world celebrate Canada Day with full spirit. On this day, Canada was officially established. Under the Constitution Act, 1867, the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were consolidated into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. The nation was formed on July 1, 1867. However, Canada Day was initially known as Dominion Day as it became effective in 1879.

But for several years Dominion Day was not observed by many Canadian citizens because they were still considering themselves to be British. Now, on Canada Day, the Canadians organise several outdoor events and activities such as barbeques, shows, fireworks, parades, and festivals. But this year the celebration will be different than the rest of the years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But you can still share some best Happy Canada Day 2021 greetings, wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, HD images, wallpapers, and quotes to your friends and family to celebrate the national day of Canada.

Happy Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Let Us Celebrate This Auspicious Day With Great Fun and Frolic. Sending Warm Wishes to You and to Your All Family Members on Canada Day.

Happy Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: This Is One of Those Days That Makes Us Remember To Have Pride in Who We Are. Sending Wishes on the 1st of July for Canada Day.

Happy Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: WhatsApp Reads: We Are Blessed To Be Free and Independent, Let Us Celebrate 1st July With Our Loved Ones and Making This a Memorable Day for All.

Happy Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Let Us All Take a Moment To Take a Look Back at Some of the Incredible Contributions of Canadians Throughout History. Wishing You All a Happy Canada Day.

Happy Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Time To Fly the Flag and Have Fun With Family and Friends Because Canada Day Is a National Holiday for Everyone. Wishing Canada Day.

That’s all folks! We hope that now you will be able to celebrate the national day of Canada by sharing these Happy Canada Day 2021 greetings, wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, HD images, wallpapers, and quotes to your loved ones. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Canda Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).