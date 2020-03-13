Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Gregoire Tests Positive for COVID-19

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Gregoire (Photo Credits: Getty)

Ottawa, March 13: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire has been tested positive for Coronavirus. On Thursday, Trudeau and his wife announced that they were self-isolating as Sophie underwent tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms."

Trudeau had cancelled all his meetings for Thursday and Friday with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa, but however, planned to speak with them and world leaders by phone over the measures being taken to curb the spread of the deadly virus in Canada. Coronavirus Outbreak: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self Isolation Over COVID-19 Fears

Check ANI tweet:

Symptoms of Gregoire-Trudeau included "a low fever and she immediately sought medical advice and testing. Canadian PM, however, exhibited no symptoms, and was advised by doctors "to continue daily activities while self-monitoring."

On Thursday, there were reports that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten, who met United States of America President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday was tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after this, the Brazilian President also went into self-isolation. White House, however, confirmed that there was no need for COVID-19 tests for the US President after he met Fabio Wajngarten.

On Thursday, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirmed that they were tested positive for COVID-19. The celebrity couple, who were in Australia to oversee some pre-production work on Warner Bros film on Elvis Presley, caught on to the deadly virus.