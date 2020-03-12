Coronavirus Outbreak: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self Isolation Over COVID-19 Fears

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo Credits: Chuck Woolery/Twitter)

Toronto, March 12: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday went into self isolation over coronavirus fears. Though no reports of his being affected with the COVID-19 has made official, it is said that this is just a precautionary step taken by Justin Trudeau.

According to sources, quoted by CNN News18, Justin Trudeau went into isolation over coronavirus fears, after his wife returned with mild fever and running nose from London. Though her reports are yet to be out, Canadian Prime Minister does not want to take any risk. Coronavirus Outbreak: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Communications Chief Who Met Donald Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, reports arrived that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten, who met United States of America President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday has been tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, Brazilian President also went into self-isolation.

According to the Brazilian president's office, as quoted by news agency AFP, the administration has taken all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president. The President Office said in a statement on Tuesday, "The Brazilian president's office has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that traveled with him to the United States."

Earlier, reports arrived that US President's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham has said President Donald Trump, who had possible second-hand exposure to the coronavirus, has not been tested for it. Grisham had said that President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him.