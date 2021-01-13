Beijing, January 13: China recorded the biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in more than five months on Wednesday. The surge in cases took place despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in China.

Hebei has put three cities – Shijiazhuang, Xingtai and Langfang – into lockdown as part of the efforts to keep the virus from spreading further. Heilongjiang province declared a COVID-19 emergency. The city of Suihua put its 5.2 million people under lockdown.

On the other hand, China informed that a group of experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive this week for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

