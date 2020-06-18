Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

China Will ‘Resolutely Hit Back’, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry After Donald Trump Signs Uighur Human Rights Act

World AFP| Jun 18, 2020 08:51 AM IST
A+
A-
China Will ‘Resolutely Hit Back’, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry After Donald Trump Signs Uighur Human Rights Act
Donald Trump , China's Xi Jinping (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Beijing, June 18: Beijing on Thursday slammed a new US law that would sanction Chinese officials over the mass incarceration of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, saying it "maliciously attacks" China's policy in the Xinjiang region.

China will "resolutely hit back and the US will bear the burden of all subsequent consequences", the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement after US President Donald Trump signed the Uighur Human Rights Act into law Wednesday. US House Passes Bill to Sanction Chinese Officials for Human Rights Violations of Uyghur Muslims.

The legislation, which passed Congress almost unanimously, requires the US administration to determine which Chinese officials are responsible for the "arbitrary detention, torture and harassment" of Uighurs and other minorities.

The United States would then freeze any assets the officials hold in the world's largest economy and ban their entry into the country.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that the act "rudely interferes in China's internal affairs", and urged the US to "immediately correct its mistakes".

"This so-called act deliberately slanders the human rights situation in Xinjiang and maliciously attacks China's policy in governing Xinjiang," the ministry said.

Activists say China has rounded up at least one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims and is trying to forcibly assimilate them by wiping out their culture and punishing basic Islamic practices. India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Beijing counters that it is running vocational educational centres that offer an alternative to Islamic extremism. Trump signed the act just as excerpts emerged from an explosive new book by his former national security advisor John Bolton, who said the president told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he approved of the vast detention camps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
China Chinese Foreign Ministry Donald Trump Turkic Muslims Uighur Human Rights Act Uighurs Uighurs Muslim US Law US President Donald Trump
You might also like
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
World

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Health & Wellness

WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
News

Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Viral

#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement