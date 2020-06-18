Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation

World Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 12:13 AM IST
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Washington DC, June 18: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday said that there are no formal plans of United States President Donald Trump mediating the border dispute between India and China. 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred in violent clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Casualties were also reported in the Chinese side, Army said. PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement.

McEnany told reporters at the daily briefing that President Trump is aware of the happenings between India and China and the United States is monitoring the situation. "President is aware of the developments. The US monitoring the situation. We offer deepest condolences," she said.

ANI Tweet:

President Trump on May 28 had offered to mediate the dispute, saying in a tweet, “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute.”

Trump also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “not in a good mood” regarding the “big conflict” with China. However, both India and China turned down the offer and said that they will bilaterally resolve the issue.

On Wednesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation. India said that China had attempted to erect a structure on the Indian side. New Delhi also said that Chinese forces took “premeditated and planned” which resulted in violence and casualties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Editor's Choice
