Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Death Toll Rises to 80, Number of Infected People Reaches 2,300

Coronavirus Outbreak in China (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, January 27: The death toll due to the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China has jumped to 80 on Monday. The National Health Commission informed that the number of infected people across the country reached to 2,300. On Sunday, Shanghai which is one of the biggest cities in China, reported its first death. Meanwhile, Hubei, the central province where the disease was first reported, accounts for majority death cases. Apart from the Chinese cities, one person each has died in Hebei (around Beijing), Heilongjiang (northeast), Henan (center-east) and Shanghai (east).

The pandemic that has triggered panic across China and its neighbouring countries with authorities scrambling to stop its further outbreak. Reports inform that Hubei's capital Wuhan, a city of 11 million inhabitants where the first infections originated, has suspended all transport. Meanwhile, authorities in Beijing announced that they were indefinitely suspending all interstate bus to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Coronavirus Spreads Beyond China, More to The East: Mapping The SARS-Like Virus Amid Casualties in South Korea, Japan, Thailand.

On Sunday, more travel restrictions were announced in other cities as the outbreak of the virus continues to be widening. According to reports, China has deployed around 600 personnel, including doctors and other health professions, to Wuhan to help fight the disease. China's Coronavirus Symptoms: Here Are Causes and Signs of The Deadly Outbreak.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the symptoms of 2019-nCoV, are similar to those of cold but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath). The WHO has decided not to declare an international health emergency due to strict measures carried out in China.