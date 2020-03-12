Coronavirus Outbreak: White House Says 'No Need for COVID-19 Test for Donald Trump' After He Met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Communications Chief

The White House (Photo Credits: Whitehousegov)

Washington, March 12: The White House on Thursday said that there is no need for coronavirus test for United States President Donald Trump after the later met COVID-19 infected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten. Trump had met Wajngarten at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, after which Brazilian President also went into self-isolation.

Informing about the latest update, the White House informed, "No need for Trump coronavirus test after meeting infected Bolsonaro aide." Earlier, reports arrived that US President's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham has said President Donald Trump, who had possible second-hand exposure to the coronavirus, has not been tested for it. Grisham had said that President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him. Coronavirus Outbreak: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self Isolation Over COVID-19 Fears.

Here's the AFP tweet:

Meanwhile, Brazilian president's officehas taken all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president. The President Office said in a statement on Tuesday, "The Brazilian president's office has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that traveled with him to the United States."

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday went into self isolation over coronavirus fears. Though no reports of his being affected with the COVID-19 has made official, it is said that this is just a precautionary step taken by Justin Trudeau.