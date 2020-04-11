The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre.

New Delhi, April 11: The global death toll due to coronavirus has breached 100,000, with nearly 70 percent of all fatalities in Europe. A total of 100,661 people have lost their lives after being infected with COVID-19, including 70,245 in Europe, since the virus first emerged in China in December. Italy has the maximum number of deaths with 18,849, followed by the United States with 17,925. This coronavirus tracker will give you live news updates on the global COVID-19 outbreak.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases saw another single-day high of 896 taking the total number to 6761. Out of 6761, 6039 are active cases and 516 have been "cured/discharged/ migrated", according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll has mounted to 206 with 37 fresh deaths on Friday. Maharashtra with 1,364 cases continues to be the worst affected state followed by Delhi with 898 cases and Tamil Nadu with 834 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 1,650,210 with the US with 475,749 having more the next three most-affected countries - Spain with 157,053, Italy with 147,577 and Germany with 119,624 - combined, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre. France followed with 118,790, while China (82,941) and the UK (71,078) were still in the five-figure range.