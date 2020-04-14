Mumbai's Worli Koliwada has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone', the movement of people is restricted here. World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge along with Nagpur Police spread awareness on Coronavirus and appealed people to stay indoors. Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge along with Nagpur Police spread awareness on #Coronavirus and appealed people to stay indoors. (13.4) pic.twitter.com/W1bzeXnfA4— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Mumbai, April 14: In one of the biggest news of today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM. He is expected to speak on the possible extension of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. On Saturday, the Prime Minister had agreed with State Chief Ministers to extend the total lockdown imposed in India for two more weeks. The first lockdown of 21 days is scheduled to end today.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases. The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,510 in the national capital territory (NCT). The death toll also jumped to 28 as four more people lost their lives in Delhi. After Maharashtra, Delhi is the worst-hit region of the country. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 9352, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday evening. The death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) climbed to 324.

The International Monetary Fund has granted debt relief to 25 poor countries to help them channel funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.