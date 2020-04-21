One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai, April 21: In one of the biggest news, the US benchmark crude oil prices slipped below $0 a barrel for the first time in the history as the novel coronavirus outbreak has hit the demand.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that the novel coronavirus surged to 17,656. Out of which, 14,255 were active, while 2,841 patients have been successfully treated. One patient has also migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, has climbed to 559 due to the infection.

The first coronavirus patient to be administered with the plasma therapy in Delhi has shown positive results, said a statement issued on Monday by the hospital where he was admitted.

In a major setback to fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, the High Court of England and Wales on Monday dismissed his appeal against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges. Vijay Mallya is not willing to return to India to face charges. He allegedly owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to 13 Indian banks.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General on Monday said, "Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, worst is yet ahead of us. It's a virus that many people still don't understand, many countries, very developed, are putting wrong conclusions because they didn't know and got into trouble. "

