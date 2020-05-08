US records 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 75,543.

Mumbai, May 8: In a tragic incident that took place in Vizag on Thursday, 11 people died and around 1,000 people were admitted to the hospital after a gas leak tragedy that took place. The gas fumes were leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage on Thursday night. Around 50 fire tenders with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) support are carrying out operations.

The Fire Department ordered the evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions. PTBC (Para-tertiary butyl catechol) was brought to Visakhapatnam from Gujarat, on an Air India special cargo flight, for neutralizing the poisonous gas.

After a personal valet of United States President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, tests were again conducted on Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence. Both have tested negative, said a statement issued White House.

A journalist, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the isolation ward of SN Medical College, has died. He was on ventilator since Wednesday, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.