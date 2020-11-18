Moscow, November 18: A majority of respondents in a survey said they are ready for vaccination against coronavirus or COVID-19. The survey was conducted by YouGov, the leading UK company in market research and data analytics at the behest of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, co-developer of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The survey also found that Russia is considered a highly trusted vaccine manufacturer. Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit: US FDA Authorises First Coronavirus Diagnostic Test For Self-Testing at Home, Check Details.

According to the survey, 73 percent of the respondents are positive about vaccination against coronavirus. Among those who have heard about Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the percentage of those who are ready to be vaccinated is even higher - more than 80 percent of respondents. Almost half of the survey participants (44 percent) have heard about Sputnik V, the study found. Moderna CEO Says COVID-19 Vaccine's 'Several Million Doses' Ready in US, Warns Europe of 'Slow Deliveries' if Contract Signings Delayed.

Russia, as a vaccine manufacturer, is the most-trusted country. According to the survey, 21 percent of the respondents say they would prefer a vaccine developed by Russia. The United States was rated as the second-most trusted country with 15 percent of the votes, followed by China with 13 percent votes. The strongest indicator of trust in Russia’s vaccine was recorded in Mexico, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brazil, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

RDIF-YouGov Survey Findings on Vaccination Against Coronavirus:

"Russia’s scientific expertise in microbiology, immunology and vaccine and drug development is highly reputable worldwide, which is confirmed by this survey. Russia, as a vaccine manufacturer, was mentioned more often than other countries as the most highly trusted. A crucially important finding from the survey was the fact that the majority of respondents are ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.

The survey was conducted from October 9 to 19 and included over 12,000 respondents from 11 countries. Russia registered the world's first vaccine against coronavirus - Sputnik V - in August. The country has registered a second vaccine called EpiVacCorona.

