Washington, November 18: The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first Coronavirus diagnostic test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results. The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a molecular (real-time loop-mediated amplification reaction) single-use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes coronavirus.

The new testing option is thus an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the chances of disease transmission. COVID-19 Tally in Europe Tops 15 Million Amid Surge in Infections Due to Second Wave of Pandemic.

What is Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit:

The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit test has been authorised for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals age 14 and older.

It is also authorised for use in point-of-care (POC) settings like a doctor’s offices, hospitals, urgent care centres and emergency rooms) for all ages.

Samples must be collected by a healthcare provider when the test is used at the POC to test individuals younger than 14 years old.

The test is currently authorised for prescription use only.Here's how the test works:

The test works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. In less than 30 minutes, the results can be read directly from the test unit’s display that will show whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The approval comes at a time when US, which has the world’s largest number of total cases, at more than 11 million -- is fighting a fierce resurgence of infections. This self-testing kit at home could reduce some strain off testing labs that are being overwhelmed by demand.

