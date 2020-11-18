Washington, November 18: The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first Coronavirus diagnostic test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results. The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a molecular (real-time loop-mediated amplification reaction) single-use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes coronavirus.
The new testing option is thus an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the chances of disease transmission. COVID-19 Tally in Europe Tops 15 Million Amid Surge in Infections Due to Second Wave of Pandemic.
What is Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit:
- The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit test has been authorised for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals age 14 and older.
- It is also authorised for use in point-of-care (POC) settings like a doctor’s offices, hospitals, urgent care centres and emergency rooms) for all ages.
- Samples must be collected by a healthcare provider when the test is used at the POC to test individuals younger than 14 years old.
- The test is currently authorised for prescription use only.Here's how the test works:
The test works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. In less than 30 minutes, the results can be read directly from the test unit’s display that will show whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The approval comes at a time when US, which has the world’s largest number of total cases, at more than 11 million -- is fighting a fierce resurgence of infections. This self-testing kit at home could reduce some strain off testing labs that are being overwhelmed by demand.
