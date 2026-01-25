Dilraj Singh Gill Shot Dead in Canada’s Burnaby, Police Say Killing Linked to BC Gang War

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Amritsar, January 25: An Indian-origin man, Dilraj Singh Gill, was shot dead in the Canadian city of Burnaby, with investigators suspecting the killing is connected to the ongoing gang conflict in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region. Gill, a 28-year-old Vancouver resident, was fatally shot on January 22 in what police believe was a targeted attack.

In a statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers from the Burnaby detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded to reports of gunfire in a public area. When police arrived, they found Gill suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was confirmed during the investigation. Himanshi Khurana Killed in Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Murdered in Toronto, Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect.

Investigators also discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames near the shooting location and believe it was used as a getaway car. Police noted that setting fire to vehicles is a tactic commonly associated with organised gang violence in the province. Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed in Canada: Indian-Origin Businessman Shot Dead in Abbotsford; Gangster Goldy Dhillon Claims Responsibility.

“A shooting, especially in a public place, is extremely troubling, not only for police but for the entire community,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said, appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Local media reports suggest the killing may be linked to the recent murder of another Indo-Canadian man in Abbotsford, as police continue to probe possible gang connections.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).