Indian Student Shares ‘Continuous Loop’ of Living in Canada, Her Video Goes Viral

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An Indian international student has sparked a widespread conversation on social media after documenting the rigorous daily schedule required to sustain her life in Canada. Jyoti Kharayat, who balances full-time education with shifts at Starbucks, shared a video detailing the "continuous loop" of her routine, highlighting the financial and physical pressures faced by thousands of students living abroad.

The video has resonated with a global audience, drawing both support and reflections on the reality of the international student experience. ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

Indian Student's Video Goes Viral on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JYOTI KHARAYAT (@villayaticheli)

The Daily Grind: From Classroom to Counter

In the video posted to Instagram, Kharayat provides a step-by-step look at her typical day, which involves transitioning directly from her academic classes to her workplace. She describes a cycle of returning from school only to head immediately to her shift, followed by brief breaks that lead back into the next academic or work commitment. "I feel caught in a continuous cycle where I need money to pay my fees and must work to earn that money," Kharayat explained. Despite the demanding nature of the schedule, she maintained a positive outlook, telling her followers that she remains happy despite the exhaustion.

Economic Reality for International Students

Kharayat's experience is emblematic of a broader trend among international students in Canada and other major hubs. With rising tuition costs and the high cost of living in urban centres like Toronto and Vancouver, part-time employment is often a necessity rather than an option. For many, these jobs are essential to cover:

Tuition Fees: Which are significantly higher for international students compared to domestic ones.

Which are significantly higher for international students compared to domestic ones. Housing: Elevated rent prices in student-heavy areas.

Elevated rent prices in student-heavy areas. Daily Essentials: Inflationary pressures on groceries and transportation.

Community Response and Online Support

The video has become a focal point for current and former international students to share their own struggles. The comments section of the post was filled with messages of solidarity and encouragement. "If you are happy that's enough for a life," one user commented, echoing a sentiment shared by many who prioritise mental well-being over the stress of the grind. ‘We Are Traumatised’: Indian-Origin Woman in Canada’s Edmonton Says Diwali Fireworks Burned Her Home, 3 Men Charged With Arson (Video).

Another viewer noted, "We all need motivation from you," highlighting how Kharayat’s transparency has served as a source of strength for those in similar situations. While the routine is gruelling, stories like Kharayat's continue to shine a light on the resilience required to pursue higher education on a global stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).