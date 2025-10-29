Abbotsford, October 29: A, 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman named Darshan Singh Sahsi was killed in Canada's Abbotsford on Monday morning (local time), reported the Vancouver Sun. In a news release by the Abbotsford Police, the patrol officers discovered the victim's body while he was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to death due to his wounds. The investigation into the matter is in the early stages, reported the Vancouver Sun.

"Despite life-saving medical efforts of first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident," Sergeant Paul Walker said as per the Vancouver Sun. ‘We Are Traumatised’: Indian-Origin Woman in Canada’s Edmonton Says Diwali Fireworks Burned Her Home, 3 Men Charged With Arson (Video).

The Police further said that the shooting of Sahsi doesn't appear to be linked to the continuing incidents of extortion-related violence targeting members of the South Asian business community. Investigators believe the suspected shooter was alone when he got out and shot Sahsi. Investigators also released a surveillance image of a silver Toyota Corolla allegedly involved in the shooting, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on Wednesday claimed the responsibility for Darshan Singh Sahsi's murder. Sharing a post on Facebook, Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the murder, stating that the victim was involved in a major drug trade and had allegedly ignored the gang's demands for money. Indian National Akashkumar Khant Who Tried Paying for Sex From Minor Girl in Canada Gets Conditional Discharge, Justice Paul Thomas O'Marra Says 'Conviction Would Delay His Citizenship'.

The authenticity of the post is being verified by Police agencies in India and Canada, and possible links to the Bishnoi network operating abroad are being investigated. Gurpreet Singh Sahota, a Punjabi journalist, described Darshan Singh Sahsi as a "gentle person" and said he was a businessman from Abbotsford, as reported by the Vancouver Sun. "He was a very gentle person. He was a millionaire, a multimillionaire, but never showed off, and he was very helpful to the community," Sahota said as per the Vancouver Sun.

