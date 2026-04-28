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Technology Technology Rogers Layoffs: Canada's Rogers Communications Offers Buyouts to Half of Workforce Amid Telecom Slowdown Rogers Communications is offering voluntary buyout and retirement packages to approximately half of its 25,000 employees. The move excludes frontline, unionised, and sports media staff. Driven by stagnant population growth and tighter immigration targets, the company aims to cut costs and boost free cash flow by 30 per cent.

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Rogers Communications Inc. announced on Monday, April 27, that it is offering voluntary departure and retirement packages to approximately half of its 25,000-strong workforce. The move comes as Canada's telecommunications sector faces a significant slowdown, driven by tighter federal immigration targets and a "punitive" regulatory environment. The voluntary buyout program, which could affect up to 12,500 employees, is part of a broader strategy to restructure costs and increase free cash flow.

Eligibility and Exclusions for Buyouts

The buyout offer is primarily directed at corporate and white-collar functions. Rogers confirmed that several key areas are excluded from the program to maintain operational stability. Axis Bank Layoffs: 3,000 Employees Affected in FY26 Amid Bank’s Digital Transformation, Tech-Driven Product Gains.

These include:

Sports and Media: Staff at Sportsnet, on-air talent, and employees of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Staff at Sportsnet, on-air talent, and employees of the Toronto Blue Jays. Joint Ventures: Employees at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE).

Employees at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). Frontline Staff: Unionised workers are not eligible for the current voluntary packages.

"We are taking steps to adjust our cost structure to reflect the business realities of the current environment," said Rogers spokesperson Zac Carreiro. "Some teams have chosen to offer voluntary departure and retirement programs to give some employees the choice to decide whether they’d like to stay with the company or begin a new chapter," he added.

Market Stagnation and Regulatory Pressure

The Canadian telecom industry is grappling with a cooling market for new subscribers. Historically, high immigration levels provided a steady stream of new customers for wireless and cable services. However, the federal government's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan has stabilised permanent resident targets at 380,000 and sharply reduced temporary resident targets, limiting the pool of new potential adds. During an earnings call last Wednesday, CEO Tony Staffieri noted that the company expected a "flat" market year-over-year. Beyond population trends, Rogers executives have blamed aggressive competitor discounting and recent CRTC regulatory decisions - which allow smaller carriers to use major networks at set fees - for making it more challenging to earn returns on network investments. Oracle Layoffs Affect Over 20,000 Employees Globally Despite Record 22% Revenue Growth; Employees With 30 Years Service Hit.

Financial Outlook and Investor Reaction

Despite the challenging environment, Rogers reported a first-quarter profit of USD 482 million, up significantly from $280 million a year earlier. While wireless and cable growth remained minimal, the media division saw an 82 per cent revenue surge. To pivot toward long-term financial health, the company is slashing its 2026 capital expenditures by 30 per cent, lowering its spend to between USD 2.5 billion and USD 2.7 billion. This shift is intended to boost free cash flow to an estimated USD 4.1 billion to USD 4.3 billion this year. Investors reacted positively to the cost-cutting measures, with Rogers' stock rising 2.1 per cent on Monday following the announcement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).